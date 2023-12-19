WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council passed a bill that officials said would give potential employees more transparency when it comes to salaries that businesses and companies offer in their recruitment processes.

According to Bill 25-194, or the “Wage Transparency Omnibus Amendment Act of 2023,” employers would have to publicize salary ranges on any job posting.

Officials said that employers also would have to give potential employees a schedule of benefits.

Under the bill, hiring companies are barred from asking job candidates about past salaries or screening prospective employees based on wage history.

D.C. Councilmember Anita Bonds introduced the bill. Councilmembers Brooke Pinto, Christina Henderson, Brianne K. Nadeau and Janeese Lewis George co-introduced it.