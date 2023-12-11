WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. officials are still seeking ways to stem the current crime wave — one that has led to a 40 percent spike in violent crime in the nation’s capital.

The D.C. City Council held yet another public hearing on crime legislation Monday. The hearing focused on three bills that two members have proposed that seek to require more accountability to trace illegal guns and to protect businesses from crime.

So far this year, there have been 256 homicides – the most in two decades – and more than 900 carjackings.

Councilmember Robert White said the public has the right to feel safe.

“If people are arrested for committing crimes but prosecutors can’t prosecute, it doesn’t matter what criminal laws we pass,” White said. “And if we can’t stem the rush of guns flowing into the city, we won’t stop homicides. To make our city safer, consequences have to be consistent. We don’t have a system that can accomplish that right now.”

White has proposed a bill to require the mayor’s office to collect and public firearm tracing data.

Councilmember Brook Pinto also pitched two bills – one protecting businesses from crime and another by using improved video surveillance technology to improve emergency response times.

The council is already considering and has held a public hearing on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s crime legislation called Addressing Crime Trends Now (ACT Now) — wchich targets retail theft and drug crimes and loosens some rules that city officials contend have prohibited police from protecting the city.

“Businesses of all sizes across the District have experienced concerns regarding the impact of crime and violence on the health and safety of their employees and their ability to successfully operate their businesses,” Pinto said. “By strengthening the security of our commercial areas, we foster an environment where businesses can thrive.”

It’s unclear when the council will take up the mayor’s bill or some of the others, but city officials said that they would like to get something passed soon.