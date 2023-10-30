WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect in an attempted carjacking on Saturday during which a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed.

The driver, an off-duty federal security officer, shot him, while the second suspect ran from the scene on the 600 block of D Street NW.

The D.C. Council is reviewing whether violence reduction programs are actually working, as youth crime continues to soar in D.C., particularly when it comes to carjackings.

This was the discussion during Monday’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee hearing. Councilmember Christina Henderson said the District is resource-rich but coordination-poor. And that can lead to deadly outcomes.

So far this year, 63% of carjacking arrests involved juveniles.

On Monday, D.C. police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for a string of four carjackings and a 16-year-old for a string of six carjackings and a robbery.

“What does that say about our programs and more importantly, what does it say about our society today?” said At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds. “While I applaud the work of the carjacking unit and Chief Smith’s efforts, frankly, we need additional tactics to end the armed acts of violence in our city.”

74% of carjackings involve guns.

In Saturday night’s case, police say 13-year-old Vernard Toney Jr. and another boy approached an off-duty federal security officer with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. It’s unclear if he actually did.

“Guns. Carjackings. 13 year olds. Recipe for tragedy. And that’s what we have,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“What’s really troubling, I think, to all of us is how so many juveniles seem to get their hands on these weapons,” said Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith. “And this incident certainly is an indication of what we’re dealing with on a daily basis.”

While police investigate, the council continues to look at the broader picture.

“We have got to get our arms around what’s happening and reverse course,” said Councilmember Robert White.

Toney was a 7th grader at Kelly Miller Middle School in Northeast, D.C.

In a letter sent out on Monday, the principal said Toney was smart, talented, funny and a valued member of the community.

Extra counseling services are available for students.