WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The chairman of the D.C. Council, Phil Mendelson, said in a statement that the council is withdrawing the criminal code bill from Congressional consideration.

The statement goes on to say that according to The Home Rule Act, in order for Council Acts to become law, they must be transmitted to both houses of Congress. Because the Senate has not taken action, according to Mendelson it means that the act is not properly before Congress.

Mendelson added that in order for the legislative measure to become law, the DC Council will have to re-transmit it to both houses of Congress for Congressional review.