WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As more busloads of migrants arrive in Washington, the District council prepares to return to session Friday, where it’ll soon consider emergency legislation to create an Office of Migrant Services.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the emergency legislation last week.

If approved, the District will allocate $10 million to support the new office, which is intended to provide support including reception, meals, temporary accommodations, transportation and more for migrants.

Volunteers who have been assisting migrants said the new office is badly needed.

“I think it’s been overwhelming (assisting the migrants) purely because it’s just been concerned citizens that are getting involved. Nonprofits that weren’t prepared for this,” said Jackie Lamas, a volunteer with Humanitarian Aid Org. “We definitely need a lot more structured support and resources. It seems like every day when buses arrive we’re telling people, sorry the homeless shelters are full. We’re scrambling to find people housing.”

Lamas was outside the Naval Observatory Thursday, where two buses arrived early in the morning.

She said volunteers were initially waiting at Union Station and did not know the buses were coming to the Naval Observatory.

“It’s great to see Washington DC finally step up and follow the lead of the residents that live here,” said Elias Johnson, Executive Director of the Congregation Action Network, which is also assisting arriving migrants.

Johnson is welcoming the council’s return to session and eventual vote on the emergency legislation.

But, Johnson said there are some concerns.

“We want to make sure the city is responding not just to emergency needs but to long-term support as well,” said Johnson. “(The legislation) is really only responding to immediate needs. So, it’s only transportation, food, housing, potential respite space, but what we’re really seeing a need for is that medium-term and long-term housing for migrants.”

Another concern is that the legislation will impact the District’s current homeless services programs.

“We want to make sure that any solution proposed by the city doesn’t reduce homeless services, existing homeless services,” said Johnson.

The Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless tweeted, “We urge DC Council to vote no on the Mayor’s emergency bill creating the Office of Migrant Services. We support the creation of the office, but this bill could harm both immigrants and non-immigrants experiencing homelessness.”

Council will hold its first legislative session following summer break on Tuesday.