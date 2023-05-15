WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council is divided on whether to go ahead with funding for the K Street Transitway Project or use the money to pay for free bus service for District residents.

“The rent is too high. You gotta pay rent, water and all that,” said Margaret Doe, who prefers the rides. “Everything is so difficult.”

But not everyone agrees.

“More reliable service, and maybe the buses should be on time,” said a woman who only identified herself as Stephanie.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has pushed for the estimated $123 million project for several years. It would stretch from 12th to 21st streets.

“it eliminates the conflict between the cars and the busses and allows those busses to run more efficiently,” said District Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott.

Part of the work would convert some lanes currently used by cars and trucks, and would be used exclusively for buses.

“We’re also talking about is to make sure that the businesses along K Street right now have access and their patrons have access to the curbside space for pick up and drop off and loading and unloading,” Lott said as the new lanes are likely to improve service.

Bicyclists have voiced concerns about how the project would move bike lanes over L Street.

Randy Clarke, general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), announced his support for the project over the weekend on his Twitter.