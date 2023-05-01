WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the District Council will vote on emergency legislation renaming Good Hope Road SE as Marion Barry Avenue.

“Naming a street after him is the least we can do,” said Ward 8 councilmember Trayon White, who sponsored the original legislation on the renaming last council session. “Marion S. Barry was one of the greatest leaders to ever grace Washington D.C. He demanded equitable access to resources and justice for all people in D.C.”

The renaming is expected to impact more than 1,000 people who live along the roadway, as well as businesses.

Under the emergency legislation, the District will reissue business licenses, professional licenses, driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations at no cost to anyone who is impacted starting July 1.

“I am definitely for it,” said Gilberto Sherwood, who is the COO of Life Care Incorporated on Good Hope Road. “He was a head figure in the District of Columbia with all the major changes he did for minorities in this area, Ward 7 and Ward 8.”

Sherwood believes the renaming can help with efforts to revitalize Good Hope Road, which he said can catch a bad rap something.

“There is a major crime rate in this area,” he said. “The name change will definitely be a god thing. It’ll put a lot more respect within the southeast area and hopefully the residents that are in this area will be able to benefit from it.”

Sherwood acknowledged the need to change a lot of paperwork for his business. But, said it’s a minor inconvenience if the District is paying for it.

Barry served four terms as Mayor, and several council terms, despite being charged and serving prison time for drug offenses. Referred to as the “mayor for life,” Barry is known for his initiatives helping minorities in wards 7 and 8, as well as launching a summer jobs program for kids, which is still in existence today.

“I’m with it, change the name,” said Andre Peterson, who participated in the summer jobs program as a kid

“Your mom says go ahead and sign up for the summer group, just to get you of the streets, to keep you off of anything illegal,” he explained. “I got to get off the streets for a little bit, I got to be in a type of program that was focused.”