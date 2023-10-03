WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council unanimously approved the first of two votes in legislation that will get rid of unnecessarily long waiting periods to file for divorce.

The waiting period is particularly harmful to survivors of domestic violence who are trying to file for divorce.

Bill 25-42 would eliminate the mandatory 6-month or 1-year divorce waiting periods that people are required to show before a divorce is granted in D.C.

The measure was introduced in 2019 as “Elaine’s Law,” for a D.C. resident who was married to her abuser and had to defend her assets from him in her divorce settlement.

“I’m thrilled that this critical legislation is moving forward,” Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau said in a statement. “District law should not be the thing holding people back from leaving abusive relationships, and in addition to this new law, we should be redoubling our efforts to support survivors of abuse.”

Under the current D.C. law, people who want a divorce are required to wait six or 12 months, even if they both agree to the divorce.