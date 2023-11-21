WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council unanimously passed an emergency bill to keep the Office of Juvenile Justice Facilities Oversight (OIJJFO) open until at least September 30, 2024.

Due to rising crime committed by and against juveniles in the District, the Council passed the emergency and temporary legislation that will keep the Office open for the time being.

The emergency bill – which is called the “Office of Independent Juvenile Justice Facilities Oversight Establishment Emergency Declaration Resolution of 2023” – was introduced by Councilmember Trayon White on Nov. 16 and passed on Nov. 21.

OIJJFO was first established in November 2020 in order to monitor the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services’s (DYRS) secure juvenile facilities for at least three years. The Office was tasked with ensuring the department “continuously improved in the best interests of court-involved youth and their families,” according to the resolution.

The Office and its operations were set to expire on Nov. 9, 2023.

The Council is very concerned about the prevalence of young people impacted by and involved in violence and crime, particularly gun violence. Shootings of youth have been rising. Thus far in 2023, 97 young people have been shot in the District, and more than 15 have tragically been killed. Juveniles also now represent two-thirds of those arrested for carjackings. Furthermore, the number of youth arrested for robberies has increased 10% over 2022.

Since more young people are being arrested, the population counts at the Youth Services Center are at or exceeding capacity most days, negatively impacting DYRS and the young people detained in its facilities. In turn, the Council said this creates a public safety risk for those outside of the facilities.

According to the Council’s filing, OIJJFO recently reported that incidents of injury and assaults at the Youth Services Center are increasing and at their highest reported levels in the two years that the Office began tracking data.

In October alone, 36 youths were injured, there were 32 youth-on-youth assaults and 35 critical incidents. OIJJFO reported that severe staffing issues create significant challenges in the facility.

The Office is meant to ensure that the District’s secure juvenile facilities are properly staffed, maintained and safe for committed youth. For these reasons, the Council says it is important that OIJJFO continues executing oversight to prevent any backsliding of the quality of services at the District’s facilities.

“Such a backsliding from what has been known as one of the top juvenile justice systems in the country would be concerning not only in terms of the legal duty to ensure safe and secure confinement but also to community safety… It is not in the District’s interests either to reenter a consent decree or fail to rehabilitate young people in need of accountability, guidance, and support,” the Council said in the emergency order.

Councilmembers Carles Allen, Christina Henderson and Zachary Parker co-sponsored the bill with Councilmember Trayon White.