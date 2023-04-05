WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time in years, Reyna Sosa said she was able to go to work without fear.

“It gives us this peace that we have not had — that I can tell you — for over 13 years. I did not have peace in this place,” she said.

Sosa makes a living as a street vendor, selling fruit, juice, churros and other items on the corner of 14th Street and Irving Street in Columbia Heights. Her job, which is her livelihood, has put her in jeopardy of being arrested by police daily.

“For many years, we have been running from police. My kids helped me to watch out for the police,” she said. “I have a daughter who is now 17 years old and spent all her childhood on this corner, and she helped me by saying: ‘Mom, police are coming’ and we would run. We would run from the police.”

That’s no longer the case. On Tuesday, the District Council unanimously passed legislation to decriminalize street vending.

The legislation, which was sponsored by councilmember Brianne Nadeau and Chairman Phil Mendelson, aims to make it easier for sidewalk vendors to get a license and make a living. In part, the legislation removes criminal penalties for vending without a license, creates vending zones, waives unpaid civil citations related to licenses and streamlines the process to get a license.

“For us, there is a satisfaction of knowing that we can be here freely and not having to be afraid of police coming,” said Sosa.

“I personally feel like it’s a new beginning and also an immense relief because the calls have been answered for everyone who sells on the streets,” said Ana Lemus.

Lemus is also a street vendor on 14th Street. She said she joined the fight to push this legislation five years ago.

“This change in the law means a win for all vendors,” she said. “For me personally, the change of this law is an opportunity for me to be able to open a business legally without receiving harassment and abuse from police. For us, brighter days are ahead which will bring more opportunities for us to grow.”

The legislation still needs to be signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser. And it is subject to Congressional review.