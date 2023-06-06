WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the District Council took emergency action to prevent a rent hike crisis by capping the allowable rent increase for rent-stabilized units.

“I expect a combination of this reduction and the inflow of federal and local dollars into the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will prevent the eviction of many residents living paycheck to paycheck to cover their bills,” said Councilmember Robert White.

Under District law, landlords of rent-controlled buildings are allowed to raise the rent annually based on the consumer price index, plus an additional 2%. For this year, that increase was determined to be 8.9%, the highest it’s been in 40 years. That went into effect May 1.

However, after outcry from residents across the District councilmembers voted to lower that number.

Now, rent hikes for rent-controlled units will be capped at 6% for this year. And a cumulative 12% over the next two years. For seniors or those with disabilities, the numbers are even lower at 4% and 8% over the next two years.

“We’re happy that there was some legislation passed by the council to address this issue because it is an emergency and we do need to do as much as we can to stop displacement, but it’s not what we wanted,” said Damiana Dendy, a housing advocate with DC Jobs with Justice.

Dendy lives in a rent-controlled unit and said she was able to take a sigh of relief after the vote.

“It really is a lot of money that I’m actually thrilled that I can save now that I am not going to be charged,” she said.

However, DC Jobs with Justice was pushing for an even lower cap of 5%.

“The pandemic has been devastating for us in a lot of ways. We’re still dealing with that loss of people, loss of income, loss of health care,” she explained. “We’re still not in a place where we were back in 2020 or 2019. So, it’s still really devastating to have hundreds of dollars tacked onto our rent that’s already really high in D.C., on top of inflation.”

To put the numbers into perspective, for a person who pays $2,000 a month in a rent-controlled unit their landlord can now raise their rent by $120 with the capped 6% increase, or $1,440 for the year. Under the former 8.9% increase, it would’ve been $178. That’s more than $2,100 for the entire year.

Rent-controlled buildings are those built prior to 1975. It’s estimated D.C. has somewhere around 70,000 to 80,000 rent-controlled units.

Still, landlords of these buildings said the decision is unfair.

“It’s untenable to select the housing industry as the only industry to regulate in response to inflation,” said Dean Hunter, CEO of the Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association. “Gasoline prices are high, where are caps on gas? Food prices are high, where are the caps on groceries?”

Hunter, who sells and manages buildings subject to rent control, said landlords are also affected by inflation.

“It costs us more for maintenance, cost, operations, staffing, utilities, supplies. And because these buildings are old, they require more to own and operate,” he said.

His agency opposes rent control.

“We’re talking about private property. This isn’t government money. If the government wants to support affordable housing, pay for it,” said Hunter.

The emergency legislation takes effect on July 1.