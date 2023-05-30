WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People in D.C. relying on SNAP benefits could see up to a 10% increase next year.

On Tuesday, D.C. Council voted unanimously to set aside excess revenue to make it happen.

More than 140,000 people in D.C. rely on the program to put food on the table.

On March 1, 90,000 people saw cuts to the program after the federal government’s emergency pandemic funding ended.

Now the D.C. Council is trying to fill the void.

With no opposition, the D.C. Council voted to use almost $39,612,000 in excess revenue to supplement SNAP benefits for households qualifying for up to 10% of their federal maximum monthly allotment.

“SNAP is really a lifeline for struggling families for senior citizens for people with disabilities,” said Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4).

Since pandemic-era funding went away, some families in D.C. have been hurting.

“For some, they went from as high as especially our older adults went from as high as $283 per month, down to the local minimum, which is $30,” said Lamonika Jones, interim executive director of D.C. Hunger Solutions.

“I had a DC native senior citizen who called my office after his SNAP benefits dropped down to only $7 a month,” Lewis George said. “And all I could do was, you know, connect him to other organizations like Bread for the City and mutual aid groups.”

If there is enough money, households could see an average increase of $47 a month starting January 1, 2024. It will be temporary, until September 30, 2024.

It’s not a sure deal as it hinges on how much surplus there actually is this September.

Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) has his doubts.

“The chances of our revenues growing to this magnitude is slim. I certainly support the intent that’s behind this amendment,” Mendelson said.

Lewis George sees it differently.

“We’ve basically consistently seen that the CFO comes and says estimates exceed expectations. This has been consistent from year to year,” Lewis George said.

Jones is focusing on the future.

“Even though this was one-time funding that this was passed this afternoon, we are going to continue to advocate for the recurring funding,” Jones said.

“Chairman Mendelson and Councilmember Henderson have both pledged to work on permanent funding in the next year. But we really wanted to get this started now, because it will take the agency time to really set up this system,” Lewis George said.

The amendment passed also restores $20 million in aid for D.C.’s excluded workers. That includes people who are undocumented and formerly incarcerated.

It all relies on the potential for surplus in the fall.