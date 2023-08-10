WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. is calling on residents, community leaders and stakeholders to support Giant Food in keeping its doors open to customers in Ward 8.

White is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow addressing the rumors surrounding Giant’s possible closure in Southeast D.C.

“Conversation is spreading throughout the ward about the Giant on Alabama Avenue closing. I want residents to hear directly from Giant about its store plans and encourage Giant stakeholders to keep its doors open to the community,” White stated in a news release.

White is working with stakeholders to produce “sustainable solutions” in hopes of resolving the food access issues in the ward.

Residents living East of the River are being forced to pay for transit to get to supermarkets outside of their community, according to the release.

Giant said in a statement that it does have “any current plans” to close their Alabama Avenue location, but needs to be able to run their stores “safely and profitably.”

“The reality is that theft and violence at this store is significant, and getting worse, not better. As a result, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to operate under these conditions,” Giant stated. “We have invested in a host of measures to mitigate the issue at this store, and across many stores, but we also need the help and partnership from the community and local officials to truly combat the theft and violence that continues to escalate.”

The press conference will be held at 1535 Alabama Ave SE, D.C. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.