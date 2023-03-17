WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Councilmember Vince Gray, who represents Ward 7, filed a complaint against D.C. City Council, saying that it discriminated against him based on his age and medical status.

Gray tweeted about the discrimination complaint which his lawyers filed on his behalf with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC). The complaint, which says the council violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act, automatically is filed with the D.C. Office of Human Rights.

Gray said he formally told council members he had concerns about discrimination in December 2022 after Council Chairman Phil Mendelson proposed a committee reorganization plan that would remove Gray as chair of the Committee on Health. Gray said Mendelson stated that Gray’s health was the reason for the move. Gray added that Mendelson rejected his objection in which Gray cited the D.C. Human Rights Act.

In January 2023, D.C. City Council removed Gray as the committee’s chair.

“The Council’s actions speak to an issue that extends far beyond myself,” said Gray. “Our government and its officials cannot be allowed to run afoul of the Civil Rights Act or the D.C.

Human Rights Act or discriminate against any person for any reason. I brought this complaint without reservation, because in doing so I hope not only to right a wrong, but to protect other individuals from similar acts of discrimination.”

Mendelson responded to news of the complaint Friday morning, providing DC News Now with the following statement: “I have seen the press release but not the complaint. I believe there is no basis to the allegations. The Council strongly supports the Civil Rights Act and the District’s Human Rights Act. I’m sorry Mr. Gray feels either of those laws have been violated.”