WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the Secure DC Omnibus bill on Wednesday, a public safety package aimed at tackling crime and violence in the District.

The package includes provisions from Pinto’s Secure DC Plan — introduced in September 2023 — as well as proposals from other District leaders, such as Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Safer Stronger and ACT Now bills.

In a news release, Pinto said she formed the legislation based on feedback from residents and stakeholders during hearings, public safety walks, and community meetings throughout the cities.

“Every day, I hear from residents across all eight wards about the urgent need to address crime in our neighborhoods. My Secure DC Omnibus is our opportunity to turn the tide on the crime trends that have overwhelmed our communities,” said Councilmember Pinto in a statement. “It is resoundingly clear — from residents across the District, businesses, visitors, and our federal and regional partners — that urgent and effective action is needed now.”

Among the long list of provisions are setting nutrition standards at the D.C. jail, establishing new gun penalties, creating a new felony offense for strangulation, and allowing officers to review body-worn camera footage in cases not involving a serious use of force and dozens of others.

Some provisions have sparked controversy, such as the proposal to reinstate the Metropolitan Police Department’s ability to declare drug-free zones where hotspots of crime and drug activity occur and allow communities to reclaim public space.

The ACLU’s Policy Counsel Melissa Wasser objected to such zones and voiced opposition to the bill as a whole.

“Failed and ineffective ‘drug-free’ zones do little to prevent crime; instead, they open the door for police officers to harass people and violate our rights,” Wasser stated.

Pinto’s legislative package has support from Bowser, who released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We know that driving down crime requires us to send a clear message that if you make our city less safe, if you bring violence to our community, you will be held accountable. I appreciate Councilmember Pinto’s leadership and partnership on this legislation that includes most of our Safer, Stronger 2.0 legislation and our ACT Now legislation. Passing it will support a system that prioritizes safety and accountability. In 2023, we saw pieces of this legislation move our city in the right direction. Now we can make those provisions permanent and focus on strategies and policies that will continue to make our city safer. I look forward to signing this bill into law and urge the Council to move with urgency to unanimously pass this legislation.” Mayor Muriel Bowser

Others, however, were not as supportive of Pinto’s legislation. In an interview with DC News Now, DC Justice Lab Executive Director Patrice Sulton voiced her opposition to the bill.

“As an advocate, I’ve often been really critical of the Council not moving quickly enough on reform, but this is the first time in many Judiciary chairs that we’ve really been facing the wrong direction,” Sulton said.

Wasser urged the Council to reject the bill.

“We urge the D.C. Council to reject these and other provisions that put both our safety and our rights at risk. Instead, District leaders should build a comprehensive public safety system that focuses on prevention, effectiveness, and accountability,” Wasser stated.

You can read the ACLU’s full statement here.

“I think the way we go about lawmaking matters. I think what you’re telling the public about who you care about matters,” Sulton said.

Pinto will move the Secure DC Omnibus for a vote out of the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee she chairs on Wednesday, Jan. 17.