WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. councilmember sent a series of letters to various agencies after “devastating floods” across the District on Monday.

Rain moved into the DMV Monday and Tuesday, and on Monday, Rhode Island Avenue NE flooded. First responders had to rescue people and dogs from the area, and several dogs at District Dogs, an animal day care and spa, died.

D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker posted Tuesday afternoon that he was following up on the floods “to question various agencies.”

“We must now contend with more severe weather due to climate change, but that doesn’t excuse our city from taking meaningful steps to keep residents safe,” his post said.

Parker said that he sent letters to DC Water, the Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and DC Fire and EMS.

In the letter to DC Water, Parker listed seven questions and asked for a response by Aug. 24. He asked DC Water to address how it prepared for the flooding ahead of time, the state of the storm drains on Rhode Island Avenue and the expected completion date for a tunnel that is supposed to help mitigate flooding, among other questions.

In the post sharing his letter to OUC, Parker cited concerns that there was delayed dispatch from the 911 office. In the letter, he asked for confirmation about timelines to be turned in by Aug. 24. He asked for similar confirmation from DC Fire and EMS.

“I remain deeply appreciative of the heroic work of our Fire and EMS teams. They undoubtedly saved lives, but questions remain about the timeline of events yesterday,” Parker said in his post.