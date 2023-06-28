WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the D.C. Inspector General to investigate sexual harassment claims against former D.C. Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff John Falcicchio.

It comes a week and a half after the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) found out he sexually harassed an employee.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Brianne Nadeau and nine other councilmembers introduced legislation saying that anytime a mayoral appointee is accused, it would trigger an outside investigation.

While the MOLC substantiated two claims of sexual harassment, some claims fell outside its purview.

The MOLC concluded Falcicchio engaged in physical sexual advances, exposed his “sexual organs” and sent his accuser a graphic video, thousands of sexually charged messages via Snapchat and demanded sex.

“There’s the details being shared that are incredibly upsetting and I worry about the women who’ve come forward and how continuing to see this, is upsetting them,” Nadeau said.

Bowser is asking for a review of unsubstantiated claims from the first accuser to see whether policies in place today work or need updating.

DC Mayor Bowser has written to the Inspector General to review claims outside of the scope of the Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel to determine "whether policies in place today work or need updating" in relation to John Falcicchio's alleged sexual harassment

Nadeau applauds the action but says an independent investigation should have been the first step in this process.

“My bill refers the issue to the inspector General to retain an outside counsel, to retain a firm that specializes in this work,” Nadeau said.

That bill could take months to pass so she plans to introduce emergency legislation at the council’s July 11 meeting.

They want to look back at how the Falcicchio case was handled and to trigger outside investigations should any new accusations come up before a permanent bill can be passed.

“What I want is for someone who’s an expert, who knows what sexual harassment looks like, who’s investigated these cases before, who knows what to look for, can say MOLC did a great job,” Nadeau said. There’s nothing we would have added or MOLC did a fine job but we think these three gaps are still there.”

The MOLC is investigating claims of sexual harassment from a second accuser who also works for the D.C. government.

The Washington City Paper is reporting a third woman has come forward, accusing Falcicchio of denying her potential contracts for denying his sexual advances.

Attorneys Debra Katz and Kayla Morin, who represent the first and second accusers, released the following statement in response to Bowser’s referral of their client’s complaints to the D.C. Inspector General.

“We strongly urge Mayor Bowser to consider an independent investigation by the D.C. Attorney General instead of tapping the Inspector General, whom she appointed, to investigate our client’s serious allegations of bullying, hostile work environment, retaliation, and sexual-based hiring and promotions. The OIG’s office is an executive branch agency, which touts its independence, but reports to the Mayor. In sharp contrast, the D.C. Attorney General was elected by the citizens of the District of Columbia.”

“An external investigative party outside of the purview of the Mayor would also have greater autonomy to make recommendations in the best interests of D.C. employees and facilitate a more robust review of the Mayor’s policies. The Mayor’s Order on Sexual Harassment, for example, still requires a complainant to prove in some instances that a work environment was “severe or sufficiently pervasive” to establish a violation of the Order. This overly burdensome standard does not conform with current law. Indeed, the D.C. Human Rights Enhancement Amendment Act of 2022 eliminated the need to show that conduct was “severe or pervasive” last October.

“Mayor Bowser’s mishandling of the report, in addition to the substantiated findings against her former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor Falcicchio, have destroyed the public’s trust. A truly independent outside investigation would be the first step in the right direction.”