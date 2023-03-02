WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Four DC Councilmembers introduced a new resolution for school resource officers (SROs) to remain on campus.

The Safe Schools and Students Amendment Act of 2023 would overturn a previous measure to ultimately remove SROs.

Right now, they are expected to be phased out completely by 2025.

The Council of School Officers represents principals, assistant principals and administrative staff. President Richard Jackson said that it is a bad idea to get rid of school resource officers — he is in favor of the new legislation.

“We are in support of it because it seems like a really balanced approach to providing safe schools but also being sure the officers and our students who they encounter have an understanding of what their needs are. We see officers as a great deterrent for both safety issues, but also a great resource to build relationship between schools and communities,” Jackson said.

DC News Now also reached out to the ACLU of Washington, D.C. They said they are urging the DC Council to continue removing officers from all public and charter schools.

Black and Latinx students, as well as students with disabilities, are referred to law enforcement at far greater rates when police officers are present in schools. Police in schools often induce fear and anxiety, alienate students, discourage trust between peers, and lead to adversarial relationships with school officials. ACLU statement

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser previously stated she is in favor of keeping school resource officers. The resolution will now go to the committee of the whole.