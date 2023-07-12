WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and several members of the council are pointing fingers at each other about how to solve crime in the District.

The D.C. Council voted 12-1 Tuesday on an emergency crime bill, which they hope will reduce crime this summer.

The emergency crime bills were mainly aimed at keeping violent offenders locked up pre-trial, but it’s the long-term solutions that have D.C. residents at odds.

The mayor says solutions lie with councilmembers, while councilmembers say the mayor can act now to make change.

“Council’s often used as a punching bag for public safety issues by the executive branch when really what I hear are a bunch of excuses,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

The emergency crime bills will give judges more discretion to keep violent kids and adults in jail pre-trial, create a new felony offense for firing a gun in public and gives the mayor flexibility to expand reimbursements for private security camera systems.

“I think it’s important that what the public realizes that there are strategies that the government can pursue that reduce crime, and that doesn’t require finger pointing,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

The bill aligns with some elements from Bowser’s “Safer, Stronger D.C.” legislation introduced in May.

“The bill that we passed is going to help us target resources on our most violent crimes and that the public is asking us to do,” Nadeau said. “So I’m very proud of that work, but it’s very much our bill.”

Mendelson says the focus needs to be on case closure and prosecution.

“I wish the mayor would stop telling people [that] council is the solution,” Mendelson said.

Those are two things that the mayor has oversight on, according to Mendelson.

“I think there are some strategies that would increase the closure rate and the chief and the mayor need to identify those,” Mendelson said.

“The U.S. attorney declined to prosecute about two-thirds of the cases. I haven’t seen a breakdown of what kind of cases those are. But that’s too high a declination rate,” Mendelson added.

Nadeau said the mayor doesn’t have to wait for council action.

“The mayor has the ability to work together with the U.S. Attorney to get more convictions,” Nadeau said. “The mayor has the ability to deploy MPD where it needs to go. The mayor has the ability to follow the law and implement evidence-based prevention programs.”

DC News Now reached out to Bowser for comment on the crime bill but the mayor’s director of communications said she had no comment.

The emergency bill lasts for 90 days and can go into effect without Congressional approval. Mendelson said there was a temporary bill accompanying it that is good for 225 days and does have to go through Congress.

The plan is to put forth a permanent bill in the fall.