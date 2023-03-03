WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Health announced on Friday that operations in the District’s COVID Centers will draw to a close at the end of this month.

Officials said in the statement that they made this decision after a “significant drop in COVID-19 cases, high vaccination uptake, and an increase in the availability of vaccines and testing kits for at-home use.”

The statement said that the COVID Centers were first started in January of 2022 to provide free vaccines, tests and masks to those in the District, but now people can get these at many other places.

Officials said that over the course of it being open, the centers distributed the following:

More than one million free masks.

More than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, and flu vaccine.

More than 400,000 rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits.

Nearly 40,000 PCR tests.

Resources are online for anyone looking for someone to get at-home COVID tests, find testing locations or schedule a vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control also has more COVID-19 resources online.