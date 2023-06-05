The District is close to 100 homicides this year, a 15 percent increase from last year

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. is on the cusp of passing 100 homicides this year with the summer approaching.

The homicide spike is a startling statistic that has Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as law enforcement concerned. District officials are working to stem the tide of murders — which showed a 15 percent increase compared to numbers this time last year.

D.C. residents like Leslie Fleming are in constant fear given how random the violence has been in the District.

“I’m scared to even leave my house,” Fleming said. “And I’ll look around, make sure you know, everything I see, no guys on the corner where I live at.”

Along with homicides, nearly every major crime category has seen a spike: Robbery is up 25%, along with motor vehicle theft at 119% and violent crime overall a 17% hike.

“Something has to be done,” Fleming said “I just don’t know. Who knows the answers anymore.”

Bowser said her bill before the council would impose stiffer sentences for violent crimes and increase penalties for people who have illegal guns.

“I have identified what I think are some gaps in our law that I’ve asked the council to consider, as well as all of our entire team, to look at our processes, to make sure if there’s anything that we could be doing faster or better, that we’re doing exactly that,” she said.

The mayor said the violence must end and that council must act soon.

“I’m telling you what we need and we can’t do it with one or two hands tied behind our back,” she said. “We’ve identified gaps. We’ve sat down with all of our partners and we need some action.”

That’s exactly what Rose Harrod wants, too. She’s especially concerned about the city’s youth.

“The crime committed by these young people, 12 to 20, I am very concerned,” Harrod said.

Harrod said she and others around the District have had enough.

“The crime, the killing, the carjacking, is a major concern of mine. Major,” she said.

Bowser said she has implored the council to take up the bill before it recesses for the summer on July 15.

The council’s judiciary and public safety committee has a hearing scheduled on the bill on June 27.