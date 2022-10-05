WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery.

The Alexandria Police Department said the door of Chris Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.

Police said the encounter took place around 12:25 p.m. They were contacted about it shortly before 5:25 p.m.

Geldart serves as the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed Geldart to the position in January 2021. Prior to that, he was the District’s Operational Lead during the emergency response to COVID-19 and Director of the Department of Public Works.

Geldart has an extensive background in emergency management, working in municipal, state and federal agencies, as well as the private sector.

The mayor’s office released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people – a dispute over something minor – and we hope it is resolved quickly.