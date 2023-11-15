WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s annual Holiday Market opens this Friday in Penn Quarter.

The market covers F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW and operates from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The grand entrance is located on the sidewalk in front of the National Portrait Gallery.

Residents and visitors can visit the market starting November 17, and it will continue to operate daily until Saturday, December 23.

This year marks the 19th Annual Downtown Holiday Market. The outdoor shopping village will kick off the holiday season with small businesses and entrepreneurs from across the region.

The market is operated by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management.

According to its operators, this year’s market will feature over 70 exhibitors including Black-owned and minority-owned businesses from the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development’s Made in DC program. There will also be six food vendors and a stage for live performances.