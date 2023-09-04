WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) extended the opening for 18 spray park locations until Sept. 21.
The spray parks typically close for the summer on Labor Day, but these locations give you some more time to make a trip to the park before they close down.
The spray parks being extended are:
- Hillcrest
- Takoma
- Eastern Market
- Columbia Heights
- Harrison
- Park at LeDroit
- Kennedy
- Chevy Chase
- Guy Mason
- Macomb
- Lafayette-Pointer
- Petworth
- Edgewood
- Turkey Thicket
- Watkins
- Fort Davis
- Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue
- Marvin Gaye Rec
For more information on DPR’s spray parks, click here.