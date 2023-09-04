WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) extended the opening for 18 spray park locations until Sept. 21.

The spray parks typically close for the summer on Labor Day, but these locations give you some more time to make a trip to the park before they close down.

The spray parks being extended are:

Hillcrest

Takoma

Eastern Market

Columbia Heights

Harrison

Park at LeDroit

Kennedy

Chevy Chase

Guy Mason

Macomb

Lafayette-Pointer

Petworth

Edgewood

Turkey Thicket

Watkins

Fort Davis

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue

Marvin Gaye Rec

For more information on DPR’s spray parks, click here.