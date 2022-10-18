WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ward 2 has seen eight of the District’s 163 homicides this year.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who represents the area, joined DC Attorney General Karl Racine, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee, and Tia Bell, the founder of the anti-gun violence group, T.R.I.G.G.E.R., gathered Tuesday night at the Studio Theatre, in Ward 2, to discuss efforts to reduce violent crime around the city.

“That is too many homicides for Ward 2, and it’s too many homicides in our city,” Pinto said of the homicides that are within nine of matching the total for all of 2021.

Carjackings are up 2% and robberies 5% from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Metropolitan Police. The District has dealt with 21,534 crimes this year, a 4% decrease from last year.

The public also got a chance to voice its concerns.

“There’s so much going on in D.C. right now as far as violence and crime, gun violence,” said Delyon Gigger. “I thought I would come out here and make sure I’d let my voice be known, and figure out what ideas we’re going to implement in order to slow this process down with all this killing.”

Pinto said she’s planning similar meetings to let the public know about efforts to reduce crime around the city.