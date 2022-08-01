WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Fire Department has put out the help wanted sign.

It’s looking for more men and women to join its ranks.

The department currently has more than 2,100 people. According to the district, they respond to the 250,000 firefighters and EMS crews respond a year.

“We continually have retirements, and other people sick leaves and such,” said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS. “We’re actively recruiting. We want to bring the department up to full strength.”

Maggiolo could not say how many people short the department is. It seeks new applicants from all backgrounds, hoping to attract women and candidates of all cultural backgrounds.

“This is a very diverse city,” Maggiolo said. “We want a fire department to reflect that diversity.”

That pledge is now challenged.

Four Black female firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit against the district. The women claim they have been discriminated against by the department based on their race and gender. The suit also alleges they have been treated unfairly regarding pay and promotion. Plus, the department houses a “hostile work environment to black female firefighters.”

The department declined to comment on the suit.

“This is not a case of an isolated incident,” said Pam Keith, the women’s attorney, in an email statement. “But a series of actions over the years that have marginalized these four outstanding black women firefighters who are assigned to an elite unit because of their strong performance.”

Keith added she plans to take the case to trial.