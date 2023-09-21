WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a store on M Street NW Thursday for a hazmat incident with a lithium-ion battery.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post shortly after 12:40 p.m. that responders had gone to a store in the 300 block of M St. NW. It determined that the incident was because of a lithium-ion battery that ignited in a sales register.

There was no fire or smoke inside the story. The battery had been taken outside before the fire department arrived, and the Hazmat Unit packaged it for safe removal and disposal.

Two people were evaluated but did not need further medical attention.

DC Fire and EMS issued a reminder about lithium-ion battery safety. Officials said that the batteries are present in many devices — including smartphones, laptops, scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and cars.

While it’s not common, these batteries can cause fires or explosions.

DC Fire and EMS provided safety tips and the following steps to follow if you’re throwing away a lithium-ion battery:

Do not put these batteries in the trash.

Recycling is always the best option.

Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions.

Do not put discarded batteries in piles.

Lithium-ion batteries should be placed in a sealed metal container.

First responders had cleared the scene at the store, officials said in a post around 1:15 p.m.