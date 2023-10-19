WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said in a post on X that one person was displaced after a house fire on E Street Thursday.

According to the post, responders received a box alarm at around 4:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of E St. SE

Crews arrived to report a fire showing from a 1 story bungalow-type structure. One occupant was reported within the home.

The sole occupant escaped the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.