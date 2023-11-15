WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said in a post on the X platform that crews responded to a fire in Georgetown on Wednesday.

In a post that was published at 10:18 a.m., officials said that units were on scene in the 3400 block of R St. investigating a fire.

Firefighters later said they had initially responded to reports of bamboo on fire. Upon arrival, they found bamboo and a pile of firewood on fire with extension to a neighboring garage in an alley.

Images attached to the post show crews responding to a small brush fire at a detached garage unit.

The post said that the fire burned in close proximity to a home.

No injuries or displacements were reported. Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.