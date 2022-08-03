WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of DC Fire and EMS were in the 3000 block of Military Rd. NW Wednesday afternoon for a hazmat situation.

The initial information tweeted by the department said it received a report of a chlorine spill at a pool.

After crews got there, they found what appeared to be “an improper chemical mix” inside a pool area. Medics evaluated one person and released that person. The building in which the pool is located didn’t have to be evacuated.

Hazmat team members suited up and went into the pool area to investigate.

Although there were no evacuations, DC Fire and EMS told people who live on the floors above the pool area to shelter in place as a precaution.