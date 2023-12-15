WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS rescued two people from the Washington Channel at the D.C. Wharf Friday morning.

According to a post on the X platform published at 1:10 a.m., responders were in the 900 block of Wharf St SW. attempting to rescue two people from the channel.

Officials said one man and one woman were removed from the water by a fireboat crew and police boats.

Fire and EMS said the two adults were taken to Transit Pier and then to hospital in stable condition.

DC Police said it would work to determine the circumstances of the incident.