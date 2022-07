Video Credit: DC Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Fire and EMS Department held a graduation ceremony Friday morning July, 15 for 25 new recruits in class 399.

Among the graduates are a former Navy Seal and Deputy Sheriff who is finally fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a firefighter, as well as the niece of DC Metro Police Chief Robert Contee.

The graduating class consists of both Firefighter EMTs and Firefighter Paramedics who will be assigned throughout the city