WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High crime in one Northeast D.C. neighborhood has a supermarket chain closing off entrances to deter theft — but some were concerned that this change could be a safety hazard.

After DC News Now contacted the D.C. Fire Department, inspectors are making sure Giant is in compliance with the fire code.

The Giant in Brentwood is dealing with an uptick in crime and theft.

“They’ve been stealing in these Giants and Safeways and A&Ps for years. It’s nothing new,” said Earl Sullivan.

But online data from D.C. police showed that thefts in the immediate area are up almost 150% in the last two months compared to the same period a year ago.

“Something really needs to be done about the crime and the theft that’s happening within this particular Giant,” said Donta Waters.

Giant’s solution includes cameras in the parking lot.

“Welcome to Giant Food. This area is being recorded by video surveillance for your safety and security,” a recorded voice announced.

There’s also a line of carts blocking one entrance and exit.

“It’s a good gesture, and they should keep pushing because crime and theft has literally been up in the district,” said Philip Evans.

Some say it’s an inconvenience — and some others cited more serious concerns.

“It’s definitely a safety hazard. Sometimes those doors don’t work,” Waters said.

That’s why DC News Now contacted D.C. Fire & EMS, which sent a fire inspector who had an employee push the carts back a bit to allow people to leave through those doors in case of an emergency.

The inspector told DC News Now this isn’t the only Giant blocking off entrances and they would have to reach out to Giant to send a corporate-wide message.

A sign inside from Giant President Ira Kress acknowledged the inconvenience and said, “I assure you we are making these changes out of necessity to prioritize the safety of our associates and customers.”

After the fire inspector visited, a Giant spokesperson responded to DC News Now.

“Due to the significant increase in crime and theft across our market area, we are implementing some new processes to mitigate theft in our stores and prioritize the safety of our customers and associates. We have implemented these changes in many of our stores and will continue to test other theft prevention tactics in other stores,” said Giant Communications & Community Relations Manager Jon Arons. “These exits are still able to be used in case of an emergency. These carts were incorrectly placed, and we are working with the store team to immediately correct them.”