WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Food delivery drivers in the District could soon face traffic citations for blocking roadways while picking up food orders.

Tuesday, District Council passed temporary legislation that closes what councilmember Charles Allen calls a loophole in current enforcement rules.

According to Allen, The Department of For-Hire Vehicles can give traffic citations to for-hire vehicles that are picking up passengers, but not food or other products. So while it can cite Uber drivers for blocking the road, it cannot cite Uber Eats or Door Dash drivers. The new legislation changes that, allowing the department to cite both types of for-hire drivers

The legislation does not affect other types of delivery drivers like Amazon or FedEx drivers.

Rebecca Hunt, who works at the Shop Made in DC, said rideshare and delivery drivers often cause congestion and safety issues in and around the Wharf.

“A lot of times they’ll park in places that are not loading zones, not parking spaces and they block other people who are just trying to drive,” said Hunt.

She supports changes to enforcement, as she believes blocking roadways is a safety hazard for pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers.

“I’d love to see more responsible delivery drivers, for other services not just Uber, and I think if this is a way to hopefully encourage that, I’m for it,” she said.

Not everyone agrees with this change.

“It says to me that there’s not a conversation happening with the people who live here and work here and the people in government,” said Erica Dupree, who drives for Uber Eats occasionally.

She believes this change is predatory, especially given the lack of parking in the District.

“DC makes a lot of money from tickets,” said Dupree. “I don’t think it’s fair to people who are just trying to make a little bit of money to worry about incurring extra fines or tickets just for doing their job.”

Council passed identical emergency legislation on the matter two weeks ago. It’s awaiting a signature by the Mayor. Then, it’ll require Congressional approval.

The legislation will expire 225 days after it’s implemented.