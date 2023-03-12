WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers waited for their train at the Metro Anacostia Station Saturday Night. Among them, are members of the D.C. Guardian Angels.

The volunteers, known for their trademark red berets, have patrolled Metro stations since February 1, after Metro employee Robert Cunningham died in a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Station.

“Enough is enough. We want to get into the rail system, be a deterrent,” said John Ayala, chief of the D.C. Guardian Angels.

They believe they are making a difference.

“We were on the train riding. We had about 10-15 kids smoking marijuana, causing havoc,” Ayala said, as he described three incidents on trains they stopped last week. “We were able to get them off the train, and send them on their way.”

D.C. native Parisse Brown is one of the newest Guardian Angels.

“Just us being here, making a presence on the train, on the street, or wherever we tend to go on those days, are very, very good for our community being as a lot of people don’t feel safe,” Brown said as a reason why she joined the organization.

The Guardian Angels started in New York City during the 1970s. It has been in D.C. since 1989.

“It’s my way to contribute to the community, even though it’s not my original community,” said New York City native Patrick Gordon, who moved to D.C. a week ago to join the local chapter. “It’s a way to contribute, it’s a way to give back in general, you know?”

Passengers are glad to have the extra protection.

“They’re doing a good job, you know? Black people are sticking together like amigos. You know what I’m saying,” said a passenger, who only identified himself as Tone G. “We need more people like this in the community sticking together.”

Trains drop off and pick up passengers who have reason to feel safer.