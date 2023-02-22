WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Guardian Angels are a group of volunteers that work to deter crime. The organization was started in New York in the late 70s and came to D.C. in 1989.

The group works with police to prevent crime in public areas and has recently decided to focus on Metro after a number of deadly shootings.

Crime on Metro rose significantly over the past months leading to Metro Transit Police upping the number of patrols.

“In recent months MTPD has increased patrols [by] 30 percent at the busiest times. This collaborative approach will allow us to protect the community better and increase our visibility on trains and buses, and we look forward to working alongside MPD and other local law enforcement partners,” said Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo in an interview following the shooting that killed a metro employee.

The group posted on Twitter that it is in need of 100 new volunteers to help patrol Metro.

The organization is currently accepting members, volunteers must be at least 16.

Anyone interested can contact the Guardian Angels by calling 202-359-0601.