WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When it comes to the best drivers in the United States, D.C. is where you’ll find them, a study by Forbes Advisor says.

The company used information in six areas to score the District and the 50 states:

Number of drunk drivers (BAC of 0.08+) involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers (18% of score)

Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers (18% of score)

Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers (18% of score)

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers (18% of score)

Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers (18% of score)

Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile (10% of score)

Information for the first five metrics came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Forbes Advisor took a three-year average from 2018 to 2020. Data for the metric centered around drivers who looked at a phone came from Arity, described as “a mobility data and analytics company,” in 2023.

The number of licensed drivers by state came from Department of Transportation information for 2019.

The 10 places with the drivers, according to the study, are:

Washington, D.C.

Vermont

Minnesota

Massachusetts

Connecticut

New Hampshire

New York

Rhode Island

Ohio

California

Forbes Advisor says the 10 states with the worst drivers are: