WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Owners of a Northeast D.C. restaurant say the District has fallen into anarchy after their pizzeria, Menomale in Brookland, was burglarized again Tuesday.

Now, they’re calling on District leaders to find solutions.

Menomale posted on X saying, “It’s the official start of the holiday season, AKA, robbery season!”

Owner Mariya Rusciano said since 2018 the Menomale and nearby Italian store Salumeria, which she and her husband own, have been robbed almost every year.

“[Salumeria] was hit three times and then [Menomale] was hit five times over the years,” Rusciano said.

At 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, a burglar was caught on camera approaching the front door of Menomale.

When he realized it was locked, he came back with what appeared to be a meat tenderizer and when that didn’t work he kicked the door down despite the alarm going off.

“He was looking for the cash register. He did not find it. The alarm was blaring in the meantime. So he took what he could, some liquor, and then he just left,” Rusciano said.

Rusciano said they don’t keep cash on site and have cameras all over.

“I feel like the criminals, they just know the police response time more or less, and they’re just in and out sometimes in less than 90 seconds,” Rusciano said.

She thinks the police are doing what they can but wants more patrols in the area.

She also wants legislation from the D.C. Council to be tough on crime.

“I feel this ambiance of not being tough on crime just emboldens individuals who are prone to commit it. And if there are no consequences or no serious consequences, then why not?” Rusciano said.

Police Chief Pamela Smith told DC News Now she’s pushing for more accountability.

“It did not take us six months to get here. It took us quite a while to get here,” Smith said. “It will take us a little bit of time to get out of this. I’m asking you guys to just be patient with us as we continue to drive this crime down.”

Rusciano wanted to thank the officer who watched over the restaurant overnight so nothing else happened until they could fix the door frame hours later. Luckily she said they didn’t have to replace the entire door.