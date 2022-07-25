WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The World Health Organization calls monkeypox a world health emergency, as thousands of people contract the disease globally.

172 cases are confirmed in Washington, DC. Including a child visiting the District.

“If you’ve seen the pictures, monkeypox is a really terrible disease. We don’t want people to get that or experience that,” said Patrick Ashley, Senior Deputy Director at DC Health.

It’s why DC Health is changing its strategy regarding vaccinating individuals.

“We’re trying to get more vaccines out as quickly as possible,” said Ashley.

The health department is now treating all available doses as a first dose instead of holding some back for a second dose. The vaccine is a two-dose series, however, Ashley said the first dose is good for six months. Meaning people can’t wait 30 weeks before receiving a second dose.

The vaccine is still being prioritized for gay or bisexual men and men who have sex with men.

“Right now, we are really working to contain this disease within the highest risk population. We hope this never spreads to other populations. That’s why we’re focusing our efforts there,” said Ashley.

According to local health officials, most cases are among gay men. However, that does not mean heterosexual people cannot contract the disease.

“There is no gay or straight or nonbinary viruses,” said Amanda Cary, with Whitman Walker Health, which specializes in LGBTQ healthcare. “(Viruses are) just looking for a body. So anyone with a body can get this.”

“But, we are social creatures and we move in social communities and networks and right now, we’re seeing this predominantly in the gay community, men or transwomen who have sex with men,” she said. “It’s a balanced messaged to explain it’s not a gay thing but we need to make sure the resources are going to places where we’re seeing this virus the most.”

Unlike in the past, Cary said the disease shows as lesions first followed by flu-like symptoms. Previously, the flu-like symptoms came first. She also noted in some patients she’s seen, the lesions looked like ingrown hair or acne. Testing confirmed the lesion was monkeypox.

So far, DC Health has administered roughly 500 vaccines to people deemed close contact with someone with the virus.

“This is a vaccine-preventable disease that’s also treatable,” said Cary. “There is treatment, although it can be hard to get treatment. This is something that can be quite painful, but it’s not fatal.”