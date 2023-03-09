WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A data breach of a health care marketplace’s systems compromised the personal information of customers, exposing it on a public forum.

DC Health Link said Thursday that it was working with forensic investigators and law enforcement following the breach. It also said that it was working to ensure the security and privacy of its customers.

Although DC Health Link did not provide an estimated number of the people affected, a story from the Associated Press said that a broker on an online crime forum claimed to have records for 170,000 customers and offered to sell them.

Among those whose information may have been compromised were members of the U.S. Congress and their staff members.

A memo sent by a staff member in the U.S. House of Representatives advised, in part, that the scope of the breach wasn’t known, but that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved in the investigation.

The memo provided guidance on what enrollees who potentially were affected could do to protect themselves and their family members. It said, in part:

“Speaker McCarthy and Democratic Leader Jeffries have formally requested additional information from DC Health Link on what data was taken, who was impacted, and what steps they are taking – including providing credit monitoring protections — to protect House victims of this breach.”

DC Health Link’s website says it is governed by the DC Health Benefit Exchange Executive Board appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the District of Columbia Council. It provides a health care exchange program in the District, in accordance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to ensure access to health care for people who live in D.C.

Adam Hudson, Public Information Officer for DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, provided the following statement to DC News Now: