WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –There are new details on the DC Health Link data breach affecting thousands of people in D.C., including some lawmakers.

According to a report from the online news website CyberScoop, the breach exposed the sensitive information of 21 current members of Congress.

A user of a hacking forum reportedly posted the full set of data online.

The DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority said on Friday more than 56,000 customers were affected by the breach.

According to CyberScoop, a file with more than 67,500 entries was posted online, including emails, dates of birth, home addresses, social security numbers and insurance details.

The user reportedly threatened that “more data exists but will not be leaked for the time being,” adding that more than one database was exposed.

CyberScoop also reported that the user who uploaded this claimed Monday that they got the data from an exposed database breached by simply connecting to it with no verification required and that it was “likely exposed for over a year and a half before the breach occurred.”

Cyber security expert Reggie Bullock says that’s alarming, especially with new artificial intelligence readily available to help hackers put together complete profiles of people.

DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, which runs DC Health Link, said last week that it has initiated a comprehensive investigation and is working with forensic investigators and law enforcement.

“These hackers now have had all of this information for such a long time. And now they also have a tool where they can ask it to do the things that they were unable to figure out how to do. That is a bit scary,” Bullock said.

They’re also notifying impacted customers and will provide identity and credit monitoring services for all customers.