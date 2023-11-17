WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s Holiday Market is back and just in time for the start of the holiday season.

More than 70 vendors from all over the country are featured and will be selling all kinds of items ranging from Christmas ornaments to unique timepieces to go along with food choices and live entertainment.

The 19th annual event takes up two blocks off F Street to 7th and 9th streets in Northwest, D.C. just across from Capital One Arena – all aimed at getting people into the holiday spirit.

“It is incredibly special to downtown and to the city. It’s become a beloved tradition for 19 years,” said Gerren Price, the president and CEO of DowntownDC Business Improvement District which is running the event. ”Many people look forward to it and it’s been ranked internationally as one of the best holiday markets around the world.”

From Nutcrackers to unique gifts from around the world, the event has become a must-do, walk-through in downtown.

This is Lauren Russell’s first time attending, she said, as she perused some gift items.

“It’s never too early to start celebrating for me,” she said. “One of the thrills about being downtown D.C. is that we have this festival every year.”

Friday’s grand kickoff features an opera performance, ballet dancing and legendary singer Jennifer Holliday.

“All of us have a Christmas heart whether we’re from D.C. or not but this is so special,” Holliday said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s heartened by the impact the Holiday Market has had on downtown, which she said is poised for a comeback after the pandemic.

”It’s incredible because we’re using part of our public space and it’s part of our ongoing plans to bring more people to the downtown,” Bowser said.

The Holiday Market event runs from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23 and is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. but closed on Thanksgiving Day and Monday, Dec. 4.