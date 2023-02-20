WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in his Georgia home, one homeowner in D.C. is honoring his legacy, and what he did for her — on a personal level.

Carter spent decades giving back and building up the city he called home for four years with Habitat for Humanity.

One of the houses he helped build was Karen Long’s family home on Benning Rd., in Southeast. She has lived there for more than three decades, alongside several neighbors who also live in homes built by Carter and Habitat for Humanity.

“He was that person that gave these neighbors hope,” Long told DC News Now in an interview. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

Long stood on the porch of her Carter-built home and told DC News Now her heart is heavy following the news that Carter is now in hospice care.

“[Carter] actually came in, picked up wood, picked up a hammer, put a nail in the wall — he did all those things,” she said.

Long said her family was selected to live in the home due in part to her husband’s health issues.

What impressed her about the former president was not just his working skills, but his heart and generosity.

“I tell you, when the scripture says, ‘a good and faithful servant,’ that’s who Jimmy Carter is,” she said. “He’s a good and faithful servant because he went beyond, not just being the president, but he went beyond and let people know that someone loves us all, whether we know it or not.

Long also said she and her husband met Carter, a moment she modestly described as ‘cool’ and ‘nice.’

“They were just good-hearted people,” she said. “Kind people that had the love and the want to do things in society to make it better for others.”

Long said she is praying for Carter and his family, while also thanking him for what he did for hers.

“You couldn’t have a better person, and he will always be remembered. Always.”