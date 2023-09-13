WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Accused murderer Christopher Haynes, 30, is still on the run from authorities one week following his brazen escape from D.C. police custody after he attacked a police officer trying to handcuff him.

Haynes forcibly fled from authorities hours after he was nabbed by a special fugitive task force and turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) which took him to George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room for his complaints about his ankle.

MPD officials declined to comment on the investigation and search for Haynes but announced that the reward for his capture has been increased to $30,000.

Haynes was arrested in Manassas, Va., on a D.C. warrant for the killing of Brent Hayward, 33, on Aug. 12, according to MPD.

Art Roderick, a retired U.S. Marshal who has decades of experience tracking down fugitives, said just because authorities are mum about the search for Haynes does not mean that they are hitting road blocks

“He’s got connections in Virginia and he’s got connections in D.C. so all those connections that he has will be looked at,” Roderick said of Haynes. “That’s going to be the way we usually end up catching these people as they’re looking for some type of assistance and they’re going to go to family members, associates, friends.”

Roderick, who had worked on scores of fugitive escapes including the D.C. Sniper case and Ruby Ridge, said that these types of individuals tend to stay in an area where they have a support system with friends and family.

Authorities will be monitoring the phones, social media and whereabouts of anyone connected to Haynes during their search, according to Roderick.

“In this particular case, you’re going to contact these individuals and you’ll figure out right away who’s cooperative and who’s not cooperative,” he said. “Based on their cooperation, that’s going to determine which type of surveillance you set up on this particular individual that could be assisting or not assisting him.”

D.C. Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said last week that Haynes assaulted an officer that was changing his handcuffs in the emergency room of the hospital. He was being supervised by two officers at the time of his escape, the chief said.

The situation revolving around Haynes’ escape is still under investigation, Smith said.