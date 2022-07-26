WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The city is hiring, and it’s hosting a job fair to fill a number of jobs with the District.

The Department of Human Resources (DCHR) will hold its “Hot Days, Hot Jobs with DC Government” hiring event on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12.

DCHR said agencies will make on-the-spot job offers for nearly 1,000 openings in areas including health and human services, public safety, planning and economic development, internal services, education and operations and infrastructure.

You do have to sign up for the event ahead of time. Registration opens Friday, July 29 and closes on Sunday, August 7.

DCHR said it will focus on enhancing the interaction between people who live in the city, recruiters, and hiring managers in the District of Columbia Government through a virtual platform to pre-screen candidates. The pre-screening process begins on July 29 (the day registration opens) with the review of all applications and resumes. Interviews with applicants who’ve been selected will be held on the dates of the event in August. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a formal invite with instructions. Some offers will be made after the event pending any required suitability compliance standards.

Applicants also have an opportunity to claim additional preferences such as District residency, military service and foster care as applicable.

DCHR will be holding several preparation sessions ahead of the job fair. For more information, visit their website.