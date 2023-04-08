WASHINGTON (DC News Now)– Ivy City Hotel in Northeast D.C. has released a statement just over a week after a woman was found stabbed in a room at the hotel.

At about 6:50 p.m. on March 31, MPD responded to the Ivy City Hotel on the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE for a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Christy Bautista unconscious and unresponsive in a hotel room. She was pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr. with First Degree Murder.

The hotel released a statement on Saturday saying:

“We can confirm the tragic murder of one of our guests, Christy Bautista, on Friday, March 31, at approximately 6 pm ET. While we cannot comment on an ongoing police investigation, we would like to personally thank the D.C. Police Department for quickly responding and apprehending the suspected murderer. We take the safety of our guests seriously and had multiple crime deterrents in place, including a recently updated security system with 19 cameras property-wide, LED parking lot lighting and a security guard on-site in the evenings during the week and overnight on weekends. Additionally, all guest rooms are equipped with door viewers, door safety latches and modern, tamper-proof RFID locks with 1” safety deadbolt. The entire Bautista family remains in our hearts and minds as we grieve alongside them.”