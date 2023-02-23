The District said people who live in the city and own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai with a steel key ignition qualify.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was partnering with Hyundai and Kia to fight thefts of those makes after an increase in stolen Hyundais and Kias in the DMV and beyond.

The increase came after a social media challenge emerged, encouraging people to use a USB cable to steal those makes of cars.

Starting on Feb. 24, anyone who lives in the District and owns a 2011-2021 Hyundai or Kia can pick up a free steering wheel lock from an MPD district station.

The locations of the Metropolitan Police Department’s district stations are:

First District, 101 M St. SW

Second District, 3320 Idaho Ave. NW

Third District, 1620 V St. NW

Fourth District, 6001 Georgia Ave. NW

Fifth District, 1805 Bladensburg Rd. NE

Sixth District, 5002 Hayes St. NE

Seventh District, 2455 Alabama Ave. SE

The locks are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. People who want to see if a district station has locks available can check online.

To be eligible for the free locks, people who live in D.C. who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai have to have:

A steel key ignition (Keyless entry/push-to-start vehicles are not have the same vulnerability as those with steel key ignitions.)

Proof of D.C. registration

A District ID

The city said that in 2022, there were 3,761 motor vehicle thefts in the District, an increase of 8%, compared to 2021. It added that the social media challenge to steal Hyundais and Kias, which had widespread exposure in the summer of 2022, directly affected the number of thefts of those makes. In January 2022, there were 25 reported incidents of stolen Hyundais and Kias. In December 2022, there were 150.

In announcing the free steering wheel locks, MPD took the opportunity to encourage all car owners to follow this guidance: