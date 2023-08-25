WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A rising 5th grader in the DMV is focusing on turning his passion for photography into a business.

At 10 years old Myles Minishotta bills himself as the world’s youngest professional photographer – he’s even worked the red carpet for some of the fashion industry’s biggest shows.

“I look for them to be posing, for it to be the right lighting and make sure my shot is clear,” Myles said.

Myles may be small in stature, but his photos can be larger than life.

“I’ve done the Hip Hop Awards, Broccoli City, New York Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, D.C. Fashion Week. Boy,” he said.

Myles has earned so much respect photographing events in the DMV that he’s been invited all over the country for shoots, some of which include A-list celebrities, like Cuba Gooding, Jr.

“The most fun about it is seeing smiles on people’s faces when I take their picture and they’re like, wow,” he said.

Myles’s mother, Shay Moore, said her son was born with an eye for photography and is self-taught. She said he picked up a camera for the first time when he was just two years old.

“So, he started taking the camera from me. I would take him to all my photo shoots and I could not get through a shoot without him picking up the camera, dibbling, dabbling with it, telling people how to pose, how to model. […] And I scroll back through and I’m like, he really took some pretty good shots. So that that’s how he got here,” she said.

While photographing models has become second nature to Myles, it’s often the beauty of nature that grabs his eye with his yellow Canon R6 camera.

“It’s a 70 x 200, and I see all the pros use it because it is super good. It also has 2.8, which helps my focus and the pictures come out clear,” Myles said.

Myles has been invited to shoot at New York Fashion Week and DC Fashion Week in September.