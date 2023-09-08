WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Friday, the Office of Unified Communications launched a new dashboard aimed at increasing transparency when it comes to how it handles 911 calls.

The online dashboard includes staffing numbers, dispatch times, errors handling 911 calls and more.

“I am glad to see that there is an attempt to be transparent because, despite many promises, that has not been the case with D.C. 911,” public safety advocate Dave Statter, said.

The agency has come under fire over the last few years for the botched response of several 911 calls.

Most recently, the OUC has been criticized for its response to flash flooding that killed ten dogs at the District Dogs doggy day care on Rhode Island Avenue NE. The call was first classified as a water leak, despite six feet of water crashing through the front windows of the builfing. It took more than twenty minutes from the first 911 call to when first responders confirmed they entered the building.

“We understand that these issues are long standing, and we’re not the only people effected by OUC errors,” said Colleen Costello, following a meeting with Mayor Muriel Bowser after the flooding.

Costello lost her dog during the flood.

“I knew as soon as this incident occurred because it involved animals, and people are close with their animals, there would be widespread interest in this story,” Statter said.

Statter said the dashboard answers some questions, but not all. He explained that it confirms the fact that there are staffing issues at the call center.

In Aug., 26 out of 66 shifts did not have full staffing. That’s nearly 40% of shifts, according to the dashboard.

“We should be concerned that 911 won’t answer,” Statter said. “If you can’t staff the center to answer emergency calls when people need it the most, you’re not doing the job.”

He also critcized the fact that dashboard said the District Dogs call was handled appropriately.

“The only way 911 will be fixed in the city, is if there’s complete transparency,” he added.