WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House of Representatives remains at a standstill, unable to elect a new speaker. While this is a headache for legislators on the Hill, it presents a unique problem for DC government.

Ward 1 Coucilmember Brianne Nadeau is frustrated not only as a member of local government but as a resident of DC.

“They just need to get it together so that we can go about our business because this impacts real people,” Nadeau said.

As the House enters another day of deliberation, time is running out for 51 pieces of legislation that already received approval by the DC Council. Another 43 bills will be added to that pile after they are returned from Mayor Muriel Bowser. All legislation approved by Council and subsequently the Mayor must be sent to Congress for approval, an already arduous process that has been prolonged by the stalemate in electing a new speaker.

“If they don’t get their leadership together, and start the clock on this congressional period, then we’ll have to start introducing emergency legislation just to keep our bills in the queue,” Nadeau explained. “These include things like eviction prevention, they include things like benefits for children in foster care, voting rights for immigrant residents, really major pieces of legislation.”

DC Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton told DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee that if the district was a state, local leaders would no longer need to wait for congressional review of legislation. As a delegate, Congresswoman Holmes Norton is frustrated by the roadblocks plaguing the vote for the Speaker of the House as she has been granted the delegate vote in the Committee of the Whole for this congressional session. Now she says enough is enough.

“This process punishes everybody but nobody more than the District of Columbia,” Congresswoman Holmes Norton said. “Statehood would be helpful, but I don’t think statehood would get us through because if we were the 51st state, we would be affected just like every other state in the union, waiting for the House to proceed.”

Every piece of legislation passed by DC Council must sit through a 30-day legislative period which could turn into a period of 2-3 calendar months before the legislation is written into law. Councilmembers say it’s only a matter of time before they have to turn to emergency legislation.